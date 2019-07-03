Burglaries from vehicles reported in Queen Creek June 19-25 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of burglaries from vehicles reported June 19-25 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.  

Those investigated by MCSO included:  

  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 7:43 a.m. June 20 in the 19600 block of East Canary Way. 
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 6:36 p.m. June 20 in the 19400 block of East Timberline Road. 
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 4:22 a.m. June 25 in the 21300 block of East via Del Palo. 
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 9:02 a.m. June 25 in the 22300 block of East via De Olivos. 
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 10:07 a.m. June 25 in the 20400 block of East Arrowhead Trail. 
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 10:31 a.m. June 25 in the 22600 block of South 215th Street. 
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 12:30 p.m. June 25 in the 21600 block of East Calle de Flores. 
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 1:14 p.m. June 25 in the 19700 block of East Raven Drive. 

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.  

