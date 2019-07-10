Burglaries from vehicles reported in Queen Creek June 26-30 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of burglaries from vehicles reported June 26-30 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 7:10 a.m. June 28 in the 20800 block of South Tiberius Drive.

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 7:30 a.m. June 28 in the 19900 block of East Thornton Road.

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 8:53 a.m. June 28 in the 20700 block of South Claudius Road.

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 5:30 p.m. June 28 in the 21200 block of East Via Del Palo.

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 12:25 p.m. June 29 in the 19700 block of East Via Del Palo.

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 1:57 a.m. June 30 in the 23400 block of South 223rd Place.

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 11:14 a.m. June 30 in the 22000 block of East Cedar Waxwing Circle.

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 6:20 a.m. June 30 in the 22300 block of East Vallejo Street.

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 11:52 a.m. June 30 in the 20800 block of East Via Del Rancho.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

