Burglaries from vehicles reported in Queen Creek June 26-30 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of burglaries from vehicles reported June 26-30 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.  

Those investigated by MCSO included:  

  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 7:10 a.m. June 28 in the 20800 block of South Tiberius Drive.  
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 7:30 a.m. June 28 in the 19900 block of East Thornton Road. 
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 8:53 a.m. June 28 in the 20700 block of South Claudius Road. 
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 5:30 p.m. June 28 in the 21200 block of East Via Del Palo. 
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 12:25 p.m. June 29 in the 19700 block of East Via Del Palo. 
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 1:57 a.m. June 30 in the 23400 block of South 223rd Place. 
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 11:14 a.m. June 30 in the 22000 block of East Cedar Waxwing Circle. 
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 6:20 a.m. June 30 in the 22300 block of East Vallejo Street. 
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 11:52 a.m. June 30 in the 20800 block of East Via Del Rancho. 

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.  

