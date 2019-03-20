Burglaries in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported March 7-9 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of burglaries near Queen Creek reported March 7-9 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 5:55 p.m. March 9 in the 40900 block of North Ironwood Drive.

Burglary at residence, reported at 9:21 a.m. March 7 in the 1100 block of West Beech Tree Avenue.

Burglary at residence, reported at 9:21 a.m. March 7 in the 1000 block of West Beech Tree Avenue.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

