Burglaries reported in Queen Creek April 6-10 to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office



Above are the general locations of burglaries reported April 6-10 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Burglary at a residence, reported at 10:07 a.m. April 6 in the 24900 block of South Power Road.

Burglary at a residence, reported at 11:56 p.m. April 7 in the 35700 block of North Ellsworth Road.

Burglary at a business, reported at 8:15 a.m. April 10 in the 18500 block of East San Tan Boulevard.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

