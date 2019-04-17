Burglaries reported in Queen Creek April 6-10 to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

Apr 17th, 2019 · by · Comments:


Above are the general locations of burglaries reported April 6-10 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

  • Burglary at a residence, reported at 10:07 a.m. April 6 in the 24900 block of South Power Road.
  • Burglary at a residence, reported at 11:56 p.m. April 7 in the 35700 block of North Ellsworth Road.
  • Burglary at a business, reported at 8:15 a.m. April 10 in the 18500 block of East San Tan Boulevard.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie