Burglaries reported in Queen Creek Aug. 13-19 to MCSO

Aug 28th, 2019

Above are the general locations of burglaries reported Aug. 13-19 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.  

Those investigated by MCSO included:  

  • Burglary at residence reported at 8:45 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 19200 block of East Apricot Lane. 
  • Burglary at residence, reported at 9:03 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 23100 block of East Via Del Oro. 
  • Burglary at residence, reported at 6:40 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 18700 block of East Seagull Drive. 
  • Burglary at residence, reported at 8:53 a.m. Aug. 14 in the 22700 block of East Calle Luna. 
  • Burglary at residence, reported at 8:16 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 23000 block of East Via Del Oro. 
  • Burglary at business, reported at 8:22 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 23700 block of South Power Road. 

The MCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. 

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

