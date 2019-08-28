Burglaries reported in Queen Creek Aug. 13-19 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of burglaries reported Aug. 13-19 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Burglary at residence reported at 8:45 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 19200 block of East Apricot Lane.

Burglary at residence, reported at 9:03 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 23100 block of East Via Del Oro.

Burglary at residence, reported at 6:40 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 18700 block of East Seagull Drive.

Burglary at residence, reported at 8:53 a.m. Aug. 14 in the 22700 block of East Calle Luna.

Burglary at residence, reported at 8:16 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 23000 block of East Via Del Oro.

Burglary at business, reported at 8:22 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 23700 block of South Power Road.

The MCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

