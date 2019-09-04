Burglaries reported in Queen Creek Aug. 20-26 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of burglaries reported Aug. 20-26 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Burglary at residence reported at 7:27 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 24900 block of South 198 th Place.

Place. Burglary at residence, reported at 10:58 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 20500 block of East Navajo Drive.

Burglary at business, reported at 5:04 a.m. Aug. 22 at East Cloud Drive and East Via De Olivos.

The MCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

