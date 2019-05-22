Burglaries reported in Queen Creek May 1-14 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of burglaries reported May 1-14 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Burglary at residence, reported at 10:17 a.m. May 1 in the 18500 block of East Swan Drive.

Burglary at residence, reported at 10:27 a.m. May 2 in the 19100 block of East San Tan Boulevard.

Burglary at residence, reported at 11:07 a.m. May 6 in the 18500 block of East San Tan Boulevard.

Burglary at business, reported at 8:41 a.m. May 8 in the 21500 block of East Queen Creek Road.

Burglary at business, reported at 2:41 a.m. May 10 in the 9300 block of East Hunt Highway.

Burglary at business, reported at 2:05 p.m. May 10 at East Queen Creek Road and South Signal Butte Road.

Burglary at residence, reported at 8:25 p.m. May 11 in the 21000 block of East Orion Way.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.