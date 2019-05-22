Burglaries reported in Queen Creek May 1-14 to MCSO

May 22nd, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of burglaries reported May 1-14 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.  

Those investigated by MCSO included:  

  • Burglary at residence, reported at 10:17 a.m. May 1 in the 18500 block of East Swan Drive. 
  • Burglary at residence, reported at 10:27 a.m. May 2 in the 19100 block of East San Tan Boulevard. 
  • Burglary at residence, reported at 11:07 a.m. May 6 in the 18500 block of East San Tan Boulevard. 
  • Burglary at business, reported at 8:41 a.m. May 8 in the 21500 block of East Queen Creek Road. 
  • Burglary at business, reported at 2:41 a.m. May 10 in the 9300 block of East Hunt Highway. 
  • Burglary at business, reported at 2:05 p.m. May 10 at East Queen Creek Road and South Signal Butte Road. 
  • Burglary at residence, reported at 8:25 p.m. May 11 in the 21000 block of East Orion Way. 

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.  

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie