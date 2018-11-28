Burglaries reported in Queen Creek Oct. 28-Nov. 24 to MCSO



Above are the general locations of residential and business burglaries reported Oct. 28-Nov. 24 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Burglary at a business, reported at 8:25 a.m. Oct. 30 at East Ocotillo Road and South Power Road.

Burglary at a residence, reported at 10:04 a.m. Nov. 24 in the 24700 block of South Power Road.

Burglary at a residence, reported at 10:29 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 20900 block of East Ocotillo Road.

Burglary at a residence, reported at 5:26 pm. Nov. 10 in the 20800 block of East Misty Lane.

Burglary at a residence, reported at 1:31 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 21600 block of East Nightingale Drive.

Burglary at a residence, reported at 10:04 a.m. Oct. 31 in the 1100 block of West Snowbell Avenue.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

