Burglaries, thefts reported in Queen Creek May 29-June 4 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of thefts and commercial and residential burglaries reported May 29-June 4 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.  

Those investigated by MCSO included:  

  • Theft, reported at 8:07 a.m. May 29 in the 21300 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. 
  • Burglary at residence, reported at 10:53 a.m. June 1 in the 20500 block of East Navajo Drive. 
  • Burglary at residence, reported at 2:18 p.m. May 31 in the 19000 block of East Cattle Drive. 
  • Burglary at residence, reported at 7:11 p.m. May 31 in the 22000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. 
  • Burglary at residence, reported at 11:26 p.m. May 31 in the 41800 block of North Kamala Tree Street. 
  • Burglary at business, reported at 8:22 a.m. June 1 at West via del Jardin and North Maddox Road. 
  • Theft, reported at 1:27 p.m. June 4 in the 21200 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. 

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.  

