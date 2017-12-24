Businesses, churches and groups collect gifts for Queen Creek families in need

Nearly 500 children and their families will have a happier Christmas this year thanks to the generosity of local businesses, churches and groups.
During the 2017 Adopt A Family project to benefit the Queen Creek Unified School District Family Resource Center, the following collected gifts to distribute to the 187 families, which comprised 496 children:
Queen Creek Kiwanis Club employees, Salt River Project employees, TRW employees, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church members, Central Christian Church community members, Heart Cry Church members, Queen Creek Brewing Company, Queen Creek High School H-Building, Banner Hospital Ironwood and the Queen Creek Kid’s Christmas Car Show and Toy Drive presented by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek and Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department.
Gifts were taken to the Queen Creek Unified School District Family Resource Center, 20435 S. Ellsworth Road, adjacent to Queen Creek Middle School in Queen Creek.
The Adopt a Family project was managed by family resource center special projects director Maria Silva and adult education director of instruction Miguel Angel Garcia.
The family resource center offers the following services to Queen Creek’s culturally diverse population:
- Emergency aid
- Food and clothing
- Legal and notary services
- Translation
- Assistance in completing social service/assistance forms
- Referrals for medical, dental and mental health care
- Job training
- Adult basic education and GED preparation
- Computer lab
The family resource center is generally open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and closed Saturday, Sunday and holidays. Its phone number is 480-987-5988.