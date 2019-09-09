Buy 1, get 1 camping promotion returns to Maricopa County desert mountain parks

The promotion allows park visitors who pay the camping fee for one night, or more, at a desert mountain county park to receive one night of equal or lesser value for free during that same stay. (Maricopa County)

Beginning Oct. 1, Maricopa County’s Parks and Recreation Department will bring back the popular “Buy One, Get One” camping promotion.

The promotion allows park visitors who pay the camping fee for one night, or more, at a desert mountain county park to receive one night of equal or lesser value for free during that same stay, according to a release.

Supervisor Bill Gates

“The board takes a lot of pride in our park system because it gives residents and visitors the opportunity to experience the beauty of the Sonoran Desert,” Chairman Bill Gates, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, District 3, said in the release. “The promotion is a great way to encourage county residents to visit the parks and enjoy nature. Plus, the nature-themed playgrounds found throughout the park system provide a safe and educational environment for kids to connect with nature.”

To receive the free night, park visitors must contact the call center at 602-506-2930 ext. 1. The promotion will be applied to stays booked between Oct. 1 and Nov. 10, 2019. Reservations booked online or before the Aug. 29 launch of the promotion are not eligible.

“While this promotion is not valid for reservations made online, I’d like to remind park visitors that they can still book their spring visit up to six months prior to arrival via our reservation system,” R.J. Cardin, Maricopa County parks and recreation director, said in the release. “The system allows visitors to take virtual tours of the campsites, view campsite specifications and reserve their favorite spots from their computers and mobile devices. Online reservations may be made at www.maricopacountyparks.org.”

Participating parks include:

Cave Creek Regional Park. Located north of Phoenix, this park offers the illusion of being miles away from civilization. The campground has 55 individual developed campsites. McDowell Mountain Regional Park. Nestled in the lower Verde River basin, this park is a desert jewel in the northeast Valley. This park has 76 developed campsites that are perfect for RV or tent camping. Usery Mountain Regional Park. Located on the Valley’s east side, this park is at the western end of the Goldfield Mountains, adjacent to the Tonto National Forest. The park offers 74 individual developed campsites which can accommodate either an RV or tent camping. White Tank Mountain Regional Park. At nearly 30,000 acres, this is the largest regional park in Maricopa County. Most of the park is made up of th rugged and beautiful White Tank Mountains on the Valleys west side. The park offers 40 individual developed campsites for tent or RV camping.

At approximately 120,000 acres, Maricopa County is home to one of the largest regional park systems in the U.S. The parks are located throughout the county and are all within a 45-minute drive from downtown Phoenix. Some restrictions do apply. To learn more about Maricopa County’s regional park system, go to maricopacountyparks.net.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.