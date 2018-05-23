CAC rodeo team members galloping to College National Finals Rodeo in June

Following a successful rodeo season, the Central Arizona College men’s and women’s rodeo team placed first in the Grand Canyon Region with 10 rodeo team members heading to the College National Finals Rodeo, June 10-16 .

According to a press release, the top three individuals in each event and top two men’s and women’s teams from each of the 11 regions of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association will compete for national event champion titles in saddle bronc riding, bare back riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and goat tying.

The best in college rodeo compete at the event each year, the release noted. More than 400 rodeo athletes from more than 100 universities and colleges will compete at the Casper Events Center in Casper, Wyoming.

CAC rodeo team members competing at the 2018 CNFR include:

Lakota Bird Breakaway Roping and Barrel Racing

Sierra Jo Keith Breakaway Roping and Goat Tying

Robyn Lively Barrel Racing

Cache Burnside Team Roping (Heading), Steer Wrestling, and Saddle Bronc Riding

Cody Burnside Team Roping (Heeling)

Pedro Egurolla Team Roping (Heading)

Clay Elkington Team Roping (Heading) and Tie Down Roping

John Henry Gaona Team Roping (Heeling)

Justin Kibler Tie Down Roping

Cole Sherwood Team Roping (Heeling)

Results and information about the event: www.cnfr.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.