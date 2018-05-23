CAC rodeo team members galloping to College National Finals Rodeo in June

Following a successful rodeo season, the Central Arizona College men’s and women’s rodeo team placed first in the Grand Canyon Region with 10 rodeo team members heading to the College National Finals Rodeo, June 10-16 .

According to a press release, the top three individuals in each event and top two men’s and women’s teams from each of the 11 regions of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association will compete  for national event champion titles in saddle bronc riding, bare back riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and goat tying.

The best in college rodeo compete at the event each year, the release noted. More than 400 rodeo athletes from more than 100 universities and colleges will compete at the Casper Events Center in Casper, Wyoming.

CAC rodeo team members competing at the 2018 CNFR include:

  • Lakota Bird               Breakaway Roping and Barrel Racing
  • Sierra Jo Keith          Breakaway Roping and Goat Tying
  • Robyn Lively             Barrel Racing
  • Cache Burnside        Team Roping (Heading), Steer Wrestling, and Saddle Bronc Riding
  • Cody Burnside         Team Roping (Heeling)
  • Pedro Egurolla         Team Roping (Heading)
  • Clay Elkington          Team Roping (Heading) and Tie Down Roping
  • John Henry Gaona    Team Roping (Heeling)
  • Justin Kibler              Tie Down Roping
  • Cole Sherwood         Team Roping (Heeling)

Results and information about the event: www.cnfr.com.

