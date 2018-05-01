Caliente Construction hires 2 new employees, bolsters company industry expertise

Caliente Construction, an Arizona-based general contractor, has hired a new vice president of operations and a director of retail services to bolster its industry expertise.
While providing leadership and direction, Steve McKendry, vice president of operations, will focus on the growth of the company that has provided commercial construction services in the country for almost 30 years; Chris Cruthis will manage the operations and expansion of Caliente’s national retail business, according to a press release.
Mr. McKendry joins Caliente after three years at Kraus-Anderson Construction as its vice president of field operations. He also served as senior regional pre-construction manager for Target Corporation, the release stated.
“As a third-generation builder/developer, construction is in Steve’s DNA and we are so excited to add his experience and expertise to our team,” said Caliente President/CEO Lorraine Bergman in a prepared statement.
Mr. Cruthis served as senior vice president of operations during the past five years at Powerhouse Retail Services. He was also president of Southern Building and Renovation for seven years with more than 28 years of experience in architectural design, store planning, fixture design and program management for major retail groups, the release said.
“Almost daily there is a story about the death of retail, but Caliente’s retail business is expanding in the form of rebranding, renovation, store downsizing, and transformation of space for distribution operations,” Mr. Bergman said. “Chris’ expertise and relationships will be key components in extending our reach to retailers who are reconfiguring their lines of business to meet the changing lifestyles of their customers.”
Mr. McKendry has a bachelor of science degree in construction management/real estate finance from the University of Denver and is involved with the Associated General Contractors. A native of Colorado, he and his wife of 38 years, Shelley, have two sons, Kent and Kyle. He enjoys golfing, fly fishing and mountain biking on spare time.
Illinois native Mr. Cruthis attended Ranken Tech College in St. Louis and is a member of the Institute of Store Planners who enjoys golfing, skiing, and scuba diving. He proudly owns an Akita puppy named, “Stout,” the release stated.
