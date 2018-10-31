Camelot Homes to open two Valley communities

Camelot Homes, a family-owned homebuilders based in Scottsdale, announced the opening of two new communities in the Valley.

Both new developments, Heirloom at Morrison Ranch in Gilbert and The Villas at Seven Desert Mountain in Scottsdale, will follow in the footsteps of existing Camelot communities and continue to raise the standard of luxury living, according to a press release.

Heirloom at Morrison Ranch is in an idyllic neighborhoods, a release states. With 56 homes on quarter-acre lots, the community will include both single and two-story plans ranging from 3,000-5,400 square feet.

The four brand new floorplans will offer up to six bedrooms, and are anticipated to range from the low $700,000s to the high $800,000s.

The Villas at Seven Desert Mountain is a private golf destinations in the world. The 49 exclusive Camelot homes will be situated on a new golf course, No. 7 at Desert Mountain, and will feature breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valleys.

This private 18-hole, par-54 short course is designed for all skill levels, a release states. Varying between 2,700-4,900 square feet, The Villas will offer contemporary styling, great rooms, soaring ceilings and elevators in the two-story plans.

Homeowners can either become lifestyle or equity golf members of Desert Mountain (subject to Desert Mountain approval), granting them access to its world-class amenities.

“These two highly-anticipated new communities on opposite ends of the Valley encompass everything we love about Arizona, while broadening Camelot’s footprint,” Trent Hancock, VP of sales and marketing, said in a prepared statement.

“With nearly 60 years of homebuilding experience, we are proud to announce these new developments as significant milestones for Camelot Homes.”

Camelot will also reunite with California-based architect Robert Hidey to develop brand new floorplans at both communities. Pre-sales for both developments are scheduled to begin in November.

Due to high interest in these communities, potential homebuyers must be prequalified by one of Camelot Homes’ preferred lenders on or before Wednesday, Oct. 31 and will then be entered into a lottery for lot selection.

