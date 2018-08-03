Can you hear me now: AT&T cellular tower gets Queen Creek approval

A fourth wireless communication monoplam tower at the intersection of Rittenhouse and Combs roads will move forward with construction following approval by Queen Creek Town Council.

With the addition of the new monopalm tower, all four major cell carriers — Sprint, Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T — will have a presence on the one acre site.

During a Wednesday, Aug. 1, Queen Creek Town Council meeting, a conditional use permit and site plan was approved by the elected leaders following a public hearing.

Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Robin Benning, Jeff Brown, Jake Hoffman, Dawn Oliphant and Julia Wheatley were all present at the meeting. Council meetings are held at Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

The 80-foot cellular tower is to be constructed on a one acre site at the northwest corner of Rittenhouse and Combs roads, where three other monopalms call home.

There is an Olive Mill to the east, Alliance Lumber up north and towards the west is vacant land.

The existing towers do not have enough room for AT&T to add additional equipment, generating the need to build another tower, town officials say, noting this monopalm will help AT&T with its coverage gaps.

“This new cell site is a part of our ongoing investment in Queen Creek and will help us provide better service for the community,” AT&T’s Southwest Lead Public Relations Manager, Scott Huscher said. “We look forward to working with the town and neighborhood to complete this process.”

Monopalms are used by builders to help cover antennas and create a more appealing visual for its residents, officials say. An 8-foot tall screen wall, with matching décor, will also be installed to help mask the antennas from view.

The land is owned by Schnepf Farms, while Bechtel Infrastructure & Power Corporation is leading the project.

On July 11, the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 for the recommendation to council to approve the site plan and conditional use permit.

A neighborhood meeting was held on June 19, with no recorded attendees or comments made.

In October of 2016, Verizon moved in to replace existing antennas already on site. In July, last year, T-Mobile did the same and January of this year Sprint was approved for the permit as well.

