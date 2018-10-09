Catching catfish at Mansel Carter Oasis Park in Queen Creek

The 48-acre Mansel Carter Oasis Park, 19535 E. Appleby Road in Queen Creek, includes the town’s first fishing lake. The 5-acre lake is part of Arizona Game and Fish Department’s community fishing program.

Michael Espinoza has been catching catfish at the lake, his mother, Marisela Espinoza said in an e-mail.

“I wanted to share these awesome pictures of my son, Michael, taking full advantage of the new lake over the past few weeks,” she said in the-mail.

“He has always loved fishing, but living here in Queen Creek his fishing had to be ‘scheduled trips’ as we would have to make travel plans but now it’s just a quick drive away. He and his dad have been fishing weekly and recently started to take friends along too. They have reeled in some big catfish each trip,” she said.

Learn more about the park at https://www.queencreek.org/departments/parks-recreation/parks-and-recreation-master-plan-update/mansel-carter-oasis-park.

