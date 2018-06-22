Caucus calls for immediate reunification of immigrant families
The Arizona Legislative Indigenous Peoples Caucus seeks reunification of families separated by the government. From left, Rep. Charlene Fernandez, House Democratic Whip; Rosetta Walker, community volunteer; Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai; Rep. Sally Ann Gonzales; Pascua Yaqui Tribe Vice Chairman Peter Yucupicio; and Rep. Wenona Benally. (Submitted photo)
The Arizona Legislative Indigenous Peoples Caucus is asking tribal nations to work on behalf of immigrant families who have been separated and imprisoned.
The caucus has delivered letters condemning the separation of immigrant parents and children to President Donald Trump, Gov. Doug Ducey and several members of Congress.
State Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai stated in a release that “a sacred tribal teaching tells us we have a duty to each other, and right now we have a duty to help these families that have been separated by the Trump administration’s cruel policy.”
The District 7 Democrat termed the situation a “nightmare.”
“I encourage tribal members and every American who is outraged by what is happening to write their elected officials to pressure them to end family separations.”
