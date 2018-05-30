Central Arizona College recognizes the graduating Class of 2018

Central Arizona College recognized the graduating class during its commencement ceremony held on May 11.
The following list of students received a certificate and/or degree from the San Tan Campus:
- Chandra Rene Aaron, Associate of Applied Science Dietetic Technician
- Seryna R. Acevedo, AGEC-A (Arts) Certificate
- Maghan Begay, Associate of Arts
- Christina Bolf, Associate of Arts Elementary Education
- Cheyenne Bone, Associate of Arts
- David C. Brue, Associate of Applied Science Administration of Justice*
- Chester Carl, Associate of Business
- Melanie Cornejo, Associate of Arts
- Allyson Curtis, Associate of Applied Science Accounting
- Ntozaké D’onne Ellens-Taylor, Communication Studies Certificate and Associate of Arts*
- Lauren Kay Fulks, Associate of General Studies
- Kristina Garcia, Associate of Applied Science Accounting
- Ashley Keenan, Communication Studies Certificate
- Matthew Lawrence Grounds, Associate of Business*
- Jesse Gutierrez III, Associate of Arts Administration of Justice Studies
- Connor Vincent Lamb, Associate of Arts
- Holly Langan, Associate of Business*
- Marisol Elena Lopez, Associate of Arts Athletic Training Education Program
- Tanner Madewell, Associate of Arts
- Traveon Vincent Nobles, Associate of Business
- Maria Nunez Figueroa, Associate of Arts
- Shania Pablo, Associate of Applied Science Early Childhood Education
- Malcolm Isaiah Nique Rankin, Associate of Applied Science Fire Science Technology*
- Christy Romero, Associate of Arts
- Michelle Scheeler, Associate of General Studies
- Pablo Esteban Soltero, Associate of Applied Science Computer Programming
- Anastasia Catherine Tucker, Associate of Arts*
- Laura Stulting, AGEC-A (Arts) Certificate
- Asad Tufail, Associate of Applied Science Computer Programming*
