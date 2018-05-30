Central Arizona College recognizes the graduating Class of 2018 Central Arizona College recognized the graduating class during its commencement ceremony held on May 11. The following list of students received a certificate and/or degree from the San Tan Campus: Chandra Rene Aaron, Associate of Applied Science Dietetic Technician

Seryna R. Acevedo, AGEC-A (Arts) Certificate

Maghan Begay, Associate of Arts

Christina Bolf, Associate of Arts Elementary Education

Cheyenne Bone, Associate of Arts

David C. Brue, Associate of Applied Science Administration of Justice*

Chester Carl, Associate of Business

Melanie Cornejo, Associate of Arts

Allyson Curtis, Associate of Applied Science Accounting

Ntozaké D’onne Ellens-Taylor, Communication Studies Certificate and Associate of Arts*

Lauren Kay Fulks, Associate of General Studies

Kristina Garcia, Associate of Applied Science Accounting

Ashley Keenan, Communication Studies Certificate

Matthew Lawrence Grounds, Associate of Business*

Jesse Gutierrez III, Associate of Arts Administration of Justice Studies

Connor Vincent Lamb, Associate of Arts

Holly Langan, Associate of Business*

Marisol Elena Lopez, Associate of Arts Athletic Training Education Program

Tanner Madewell, Associate of Arts

Traveon Vincent Nobles, Associate of Business

Maria Nunez Figueroa, Associate of Arts

Shania Pablo, Associate of Applied Science Early Childhood Education

Malcolm Isaiah Nique Rankin, Associate of Applied Science Fire Science Technology*

Christy Romero, Associate of Arts

Michelle Scheeler, Associate of General Studies

Pablo Esteban Soltero, Associate of Applied Science Computer Programming

Anastasia Catherine Tucker, Associate of Arts*

Laura Stulting, AGEC-A (Arts) Certificate

Asad Tufail, Associate of Applied Science Computer Programming* The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

