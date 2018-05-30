Central Arizona College recognizes the graduating Class of 2018

Central Arizona College recognizes the graduating Class of 2018. (Submitted photo)

Central Arizona College recognized the graduating class during its commencement ceremony held on May 11.

The following list of students received a certificate and/or degree from the San Tan Campus:

  • Chandra Rene Aaron, Associate of Applied Science Dietetic Technician
  • Seryna R. Acevedo, AGEC-A (Arts) Certificate
  • Maghan Begay, Associate of Arts
  • Christina Bolf, Associate of Arts Elementary Education
  • Cheyenne Bone, Associate of Arts
  • David C. Brue, Associate of Applied Science Administration of Justice*
  • Chester Carl, Associate of Business
  • Melanie Cornejo, Associate of Arts
  • Allyson Curtis, Associate of Applied Science Accounting
  • Ntozaké D’onne Ellens-Taylor, Communication Studies Certificate and Associate of Arts*
  • Lauren Kay Fulks, Associate of General Studies
  • Kristina Garcia, Associate of Applied Science Accounting
  • Ashley Keenan, Communication Studies Certificate
  • Matthew Lawrence Grounds, Associate of Business*
  • Jesse Gutierrez III, Associate of Arts Administration of Justice Studies
  • Connor Vincent Lamb, Associate of Arts
  • Holly Langan, Associate of Business*
  • Marisol Elena Lopez, Associate of Arts Athletic Training Education Program
  • Tanner Madewell, Associate of Arts
  • Traveon Vincent Nobles, Associate of Business
  • Maria Nunez Figueroa, Associate of Arts
  • Shania Pablo, Associate of Applied Science Early Childhood Education
  • Malcolm Isaiah Nique Rankin, Associate of Applied Science Fire Science Technology*
  • Christy Romero, Associate of Arts
  • Michelle Scheeler, Associate of General Studies
  • Pablo Esteban Soltero, Associate of Applied Science Computer Programming
  • Anastasia Catherine Tucker, Associate of Arts*
  • Laura Stulting, AGEC-A (Arts) Certificate
  • Asad Tufail, Associate of Applied Science Computer Programming*

