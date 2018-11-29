Central Christian Church debuts Queen Creek campus, Dec. 15

Central Christian Church members invite the community to celebrate the debut of the new worship place location.

The church’s Queen Creek services are moving to a new, larger site at 22505 E. Ocotillo Road, according to a press release on the new 40,000-square-foot space with seating for up to 750 members, a café, and classroom spaces among features.

A grand opening is set for 5-9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 15 where about thousands of community and church members are expected for festivities, which include free food, ice skating, hayrides, a petting zoo, holiday carolers, photo opportunities, a tour of the new campus, and more.

Tom’s BBQ will serve complimentary pulled pork, brisket and other BBQ favorites during the event, the release said, adding that there will be several local food trucks.

“It’s the same church and same great community, but now we have a new place to call home,” said Central Christian Church’s Creative Director Bri Johns in a prepared statement. “This new space is in a great, central location, and it will allow us to better accommodate our growing East Valley church community and help us become even more active in service projects that support the town and residents of Queen Creek.”

For more information, visit CentralAZ.com.

