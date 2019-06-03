Chas Roberts accepting nominations for 10th annual A/C giveaway

Chas Roberts — a local family-owned A/C, heating and plumbing provider — is donating two new A/C systems, including installation, to two winners as part of its 10th Annual Cool Play Giveaway.

Applications are being accepted online through June 30. People can apply and/or nominate a family or nonprofit that is in need of a new A/C system and may be going through hard times. Nominees must be an Arizona resident, according to a release.

Sissie Roberts Shank

The Cool Play Giveaway was initially started by Chas Roberts President and CEO Sissie Roberts Shank as a way to help local families or organizations that may be undergoing a hardship and are in desperate need of a new A/C system.

“It breaks our heart to see people suffering through our hot summers without a working or efficient A/C unit,” Ms. Shank said in the release. “We started this program 10 years ago, and we continue to help people in our community year after year. It’s something little we can do that makes a big impact.”

“I was struggling with my 35-year-old air conditioning unit for the last 10 years,” Jeff Hallenbeck, one of last year’s Cool Play Giveaway winners, said in the release. “Chas Roberts is a family-owned business and they take care of people. I am so grateful for the generosity of Chas Roberts and the other partners involved.”

Chas Roberts’ vendors Carrier and Goodman donate the A/C systems each year. Smiley Crane provides the crane service, and Chas Roberts coordinates the program and provides the installation, the release states.

For more information or to nominate a family or nonprofit, go to chasroberts.com/coolplay.

