Cherrywood Drive Phase 2 map OK’d for Church Farm subdivision

May 30th, 2019 · by · Comments:
Queen Creek Councilmembers Jake Hoffman and Dawn Oliphant at a recent Town Council meeting. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

A map of dedication was recently approved for Cherrywood Drive Phase 2 in the Church Farm subdivision in Queen Creek.

Queen Creek Town Council approved the map May 15 in a consent agenda with other items.

The property is east of Signal Butte Road and south of Via Del Jardin, according to a memo to the council from Brett Burningham, planning administrator; Chris Dovel, town engineer; and Marc Palichuk, principal engineer.

“The owner — William Lyon Homes Inc. — will complete roadway improvements along Cherrywood Drive Phase 2 as part of their approved roadway construction plans. The town will be responsible for the future roadway maintenance costs,” according to the memo.

The roadway dedication is a requirement of the approved Church Farm project. The portion of Cherrywood Drive is planned as a minor collector road and provides access into Church Farm Parcels F3 and H, according to the memo.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie