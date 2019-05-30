Cherrywood Drive Phase 2 map OK’d for Church Farm subdivision

Queen Creek Councilmembers Jake Hoffman and Dawn Oliphant at a recent Town Council meeting. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

A map of dedication was recently approved for Cherrywood Drive Phase 2 in the Church Farm subdivision in Queen Creek.

Queen Creek Town Council approved the map May 15 in a consent agenda with other items.

The property is east of Signal Butte Road and south of Via Del Jardin, according to a memo to the council from Brett Burningham, planning administrator; Chris Dovel, town engineer; and Marc Palichuk, principal engineer.

“The owner — William Lyon Homes Inc. — will complete roadway improvements along Cherrywood Drive Phase 2 as part of their approved roadway construction plans. The town will be responsible for the future roadway maintenance costs,” according to the memo.

The roadway dedication is a requirement of the approved Church Farm project. The portion of Cherrywood Drive is planned as a minor collector road and provides access into Church Farm Parcels F3 and H, according to the memo.

