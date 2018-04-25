Chompie’s restaurants supports “Red for Ed” with free, discounted items April 26-27

All Chompie’s restaurant locations will offer educators and education supporters free and discounted items during “Red for Ed” walkouts.
The education community, their supporters and anyone visiting Chompie’s wearing red on Thursday, April 26 and Friday, April 27 will receive a special, limited-time red and white cookie for free, according to a press release.
Parents and caregivers are encouraged to bring children who have the day off, noted the release.
In addition to the free cookies, educators who bring their school identification on those days will be given the same 20 percent discount that military, first responders, and veterans receive for any additional items ordered.
“Our family has been part of the fabric of Arizona for over 40 years. We’ve gone to school here, as have our kids and grandkids. My niece is an Arizona teacher. Many of the best servers we’ve had throughout the years have been education students who have gone on to teach in Arizona schools,” said Chompie’s Managing Partner Mark Borenstein in a prepared statement. “We’ve been distressed at the direction of K-12 education in Arizona for some time, and are proud of the teachers for creating the #RedForEd movement and standing up for our young ones and their families.”
