Clerk of the Superior Court offices to be open Saturdays, March 16, April 6

For the fourth year in a row, the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Maricopa County is opening its doors for business on Saturdays during the spring season.

On Saturdays March 16 and April 6, the Customer Service Center, 601 W. Jackson St. in Phoenix, will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to provide customers the opportunity to purchase a marriage license or process a passport application, according to a release.

The Northeast Office, 18380 N. 40th St. in Phoenix, will also be open Saturdays March 9 and 30 and April 13 and will provide the same services.

The extended hours of operation are being offered to accommodate the many customers who have difficulty obtaining the service during the traditional work week, according to the release.

Last year, the office offered Saturday service to the public on nine separate occasions. On those days, 463 passport applications were processed, 172 marriage licenses were issued and 1,544 certified copies of marriage licenses were printed and mailed to customers, according to the release.

Go to clerkofcourt.maricopa.gov.

