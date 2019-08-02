Cloud Road utility work, other roadway restrictions Aug. 4-11 in Queen Creek

Aug 2nd, 2019 · by · Comments:

Queen Creek area roadway restrictions Aug. 4-11 include Cloud Road closed from Cloud Creek Trail to Rittenhouse — except for local traffic — for utility work.

Roadway restrictions, according to a release, include:

  1. Meridian Road southbound lane shift at Via Del Jardin for utility work; 24-hour, Jun. 15-Dec. 31.
  2. Ocotillo Road westbound shoulder work between Signal Butte Road and Meridian Road for curb, gutter and sidewalk work; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., July 8-Aug. 8.
  3. Hawes Road southbound lane shift at Via De Arboles for roadwork. Via De Arboles access from Hawes Road is closed and detours are in place; 24-hour, July 17-Aug. 14.
  4. Queen Creek Road westbound lane shift between Crismon Road and 214th Street for cable work; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. July 30-Aug. 5.
  5. Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound periodic lane shifts between Walnut and Ryan for utility and shoulder/median work; 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 5-19.
  6. Cloud Road closed from Cloud Creek Trail to Rittenhouse — except for local traffic — for utility work; 24-hour, Aug. 5-Oct. 1.

Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice, according to the release.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie