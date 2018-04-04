Combs High School travel club spends spring break abroad

A group of 35 students and 12 teachers from Combs High School traveled across the world for their 2018 spring break.
The group spent 10 days in Germany, Austria and Italy seeing and participating in a variety of educational and cultural experiences that created lasting memories, according to a press release.
These group’s spring break events included visits to Neuschwanstein Castle, the inspiration for Cinderella’s Castle in Disneyland; Dachau Concentration Camp; and the university town of Heidelberg.
In addition, they rode the canals of Venice, learned about glass blowing, and saw the inspiration for William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in Verona, the press release stated.
The Travel Club at Combs High School is one of the most popular school clubs, the press release stated. The school is a part of J.O. Combs Unified School District.
