Combs Road sewer, water lines to be extended near ALA High School

The Queen Creek Town Council at a recent meeting. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

A $231,738 on-call project order with Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions Inc. has been approved for engineering services for the design of a Combs Road sewer and water line extension in Queen Creek.

The Town Council approved the project order May 15 in a consent agenda with other items.

Paul Gardner

“The town utility services department proposes to procure a new project order through the on-call contract previously approved by council for Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions Inc. The project order would be for the purpose of completing engineering design services for new wastewater and water line improvements on Combs Road,” Paul Gardner, utilities director, said in a memo to the council.

The utility services department has been working on a sewer solution with the owners of properties adjacent to Combs Road between Kenworthy and Schnepf roads, he said.

“The properties are currently not identified in a municipal or private sewer service area boundary but are currently within the town’s municipal water service area boundary. After successful negotiations, the property owners have selected the town to be the sewer service provider for the properties,” Mr. Gardner said.

To provide wastewater infrastructure to the properties, it is proposed that the town design and construct 12,500 feet of new sewer line beginning at the east property line of the ALA High School on Combs Road to Schnepf Road. Additionally, to take advantage of economies of scale and to keep pace with development, it is proposed that a 2,700-foot length of 12-inch water line be designed and constructed between Coyote Road to Schnepf Road within the same Combs Road alignment, he said.