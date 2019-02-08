Composite sketch shows suspect who nearly abducted woman Jan. 31 in Johnson Ranch

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office has released a composite sketch of a suspect being sought after a woman, 26, was treated and released for minor injuries to her wrist after being nearly abducted while running in Johnson Ranch.

The victim told PCSO investigators that she noticed someone in a vehicle following her just after 10 a.m. Jan. 31 as she was jogging near Maravilla Drive and Indigo Sky Boulevard, officials said in a release.

The driver is described as a white male in his mid-30s with brown hair, scruffy facial hair and wearing a light-colored or white shirt. The vehicle was described as possibly a Toyota Tacoma, gray in color. The year of the vehicle is unknown, PCSO said.

“As the driver was following her, he was making inappropriate comments and noises at the woman. When she got to that intersection, the driver opened his door and grabbed the victim by the arm and attempted to pull her into the vehicle,” Navideh Forghani, PCSO public information officer, said in the release.

“The victim was able to get away, but the driver continued to follow her, continuing to tell her to get into the truck. The driver took off in the vehicle as soon as he realized the victim was calling 911 for help. The woman was treated and released for minor injuries to her wrist,” Ms. Forghani said.

Anyone with information should call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111.

