Concrete-truck crash closes I-10 westbound at Queen Creek

[Update: Interstate 10 westbound has reopened at Queen Creek Road southeast of Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. An earlier crash had closed one direction of the highway at milepost 165. Eastbound lanes were unaffected.]

A crash involving a concrete truck has closed Interstate 10 westbound at Queen Creek Road southeast of Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is at milepost 165. Traffic is using the Queen Creek off-ramps and on-ramps to get around the closure, but drivers should expect long delays, according to the about 7:52 a.m. Dec. 27 release.

ADOT at about 9:40 a.m. posted on Twitter “I-10 westbound at Queen Creek remains closed because of a concrete truck crash. Traffic uses the exit and on-ramps to get around this, but with long delays. Backup begins before Riggs.”

There is no estimated time to reopen westbound lanes. Eastbound lanes are unaffected, according to the release.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

