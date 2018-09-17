Construction manager at-risk sought for Queen Creek Fire Station No. 4

The town of Queen Creek has issued a request for qualifications for a construction manager at-risk for Fire Station No. 4, on the northeast corner of Queen Creek and Signal Butte roads.

RFQ paperwork is due at 3 p.m. Oct. 3 at the front desk at the town of Queen Creek Municipal Services Building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road, according to queencreek.org.

It is the town’s intent to enter into a preconstruction services contract and construction services contract with a qualified construction manager/general contractor to complete constructability review(s) and construction of a neighborhood fire station, according to town documents.

“The fire station must function as the day-to-day office and residence for the crews. The interior finishes, fixtures and furnishing must be functional and durable, yet comfortable,” according to town documents.

The fire station building will be approximately 13,000 to 13,500 square feet.

