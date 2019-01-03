Contractors sought to build covered arena, two wells and other services in Queen Creek

A vendor is being sought to lease town property at Founders’ Park and contractors are being sought to build a 45,000-square-foot covered arena at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, provide underground utility services and drill the Barney Farms lake and tank wells.

Leasing town property

The Town of Queen Creek is seeking a vendor to propose services for the complimentary use of 2,600 square feet in a building within Founder’s Park at 22407 S. Ellsworth Road.

The space is shared with the Boys and Girls Club of East Valley Queen Creek Branch, which is the primary user of the building.

The term of the contract is three years, July 1, 2019-June 30, 2022. Submittals are due Jan. 31 to the Town of Queen Creek Municipal Services Building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road.

The proposed space is in two detached rooms of approximately 1,600 square feet and 1,000 square feet, according to town documents, with access to two exterior restrooms and a 4,000-square-foot courtyard.

“The space is available during school hours based on the Queen Creek Unified School District annual calendar. Access hours are 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on full school days and 7 a.m.-12 noon on half-school days,” according to the document.

“Because this used space is shared, all equipment, supplies and materials related to operations must be removed from the site daily so that the B&GC may operate their programs in the same space. One of the two rooms is also shared by a vendor providing ceramic classes. Their equipment and supplies remain in their space; lessee must ensure users do not touch the ceramics equipment,” according to the document.

Underground utilities

The town is seeking requests for qualifications to provide one to three contracts for job-order contracting services to provide underground utility services. Submittals are due to the town by Jan. 15.

The town is seeking maintenance, repair and minor and major new construction services for a wide range of water and wastewater projects including water distribution, wastewater collection, storm drain, pipe bursting, slip lining, irrigation or dry utilities, according to the request for qualifications.

Wells at Barney Farms

A contractor is being sought to provide labor, materials and equipment for the drilling and completion of the Barney Farms lake and tank wells. Submittals are due to the town by Jan. 10.

“The installation of the wells …consists of the contractor drilling the pilot boreholes to the specified depth using the reverse circulation rotary drilling method and collecting cutting samples from the pilot boreholes as specified,” according to the invitation for bids.

“Due to the time-sensitive nature of this project, the owner is requiring that the Barney Farms lake well and Barney Farms tank site well be drilled and installed simultaneously. To accommodate this scope of work, the contractor will be required to furnish two drill rigs that comply with the requirements of the project specifications,” it states.

The planned start date for the project is Jan. 21 with substantial completion at 65 days after the issuance of the notice to proceed, according to the invitation for bids.

Covered arena

The town is seeking bids to build a 45,000-square-foot covered arena at the Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Submittals are due to the town by Jan. 17.

The project includes designing, furnishing and installing a pre-engineered shop-fabricated metal building frame with a metal sloped roof system including gutters and downspouts, foundations, with trim and accessories, according to the invitation for bids.

