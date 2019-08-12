Contractors sought to build wall, gates at Queen Creek well site

Villages well site showing wall location. (Town of Queen Creek)

Sealed bids from contractors are being sought by the Town of Queen Creek for the construction of an 8-feet-tall, 610-feet-long block wall and four gates for the Villages well, tank and booster station site at 22390 E. Cherrywood Drive.

Wall dimensions. (Town of Queen Creek)

Bids are due at 3 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Municipal Services Building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road.

“Major elements of the project include furnishing all labor, tools, materials, equipment and any other incidentals necessary to construct the block wall and gates. Demolition and haul-off of the existing wall and gates will be included as an allowance item,” according to the invitation for bids.

The scope of work/specifications for the gates are:

One 10-feet-tall swing gate on adjacent residential property

One 30-feet-long rolling gate with built in man door. Gate must include an electric opener with keypad.

One 3-feet-tall gate adjacent to 30-foot rolling gate.

One 16-feet-long rolling gate. This item will be included as an allowance

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.