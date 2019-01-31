Council addresses state of the town Feb. 20

Jan 31st, 2019 · by · Comments:

(Town of Queen Creek)

The Queen Creek Town Council will present the town’s accomplishments and upcoming projects during the 2019 State of the Town Address 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20.

The opening of Mansel Carter Oasis Park and completion of the Crismon Road extension are among the highlights that will be touched upon during the address at the Town Council meeting in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

The public is invited to attend the event. A reception will follow the presentation.

For additional information about Queen Creek Town Council meetings, visit QueenCreek.org.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie