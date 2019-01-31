Council addresses state of the town Feb. 20

The Queen Creek Town Council will present the town’s accomplishments and upcoming projects during the 2019 State of the Town Address 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20.

The opening of Mansel Carter Oasis Park and completion of the Crismon Road extension are among the highlights that will be touched upon during the address at the Town Council meeting in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

The public is invited to attend the event. A reception will follow the presentation.

For additional information about Queen Creek Town Council meetings, visit QueenCreek.org.

