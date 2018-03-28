Council approves development agreement for land at Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads

An agreement between the town and Wadsworth QCS LLC, developers of 35.92 acres on the northwest corner of Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads, was approved March 21.
Voting for the development agreement in a consent agenda were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Julia Wheatley, Jeff Brown and Dawn Oliphant.
The town contacted the developer in early 2017 to inquire about constructing improvements in conjunction with a designed capital improvement project.
It is to facilitate the construction effort, improve construction coordination and scheduling, minimize traffic control impacts during construction and reduce overall costs to both parties as a result, Doreen Cott, economic development director, and Troy White, public works director, said in a memo to the council.
“The proposed agreement outlines the town responsibility for the coordination and oversight of the CIP project within the public rights-of-way for Ellsworth Road and Queen Creek Road, adjacent to the property,” they said.
“The property owner shall grant nonexclusive easements, rights of entry and/or licenses for the construction and installation of the CIP project,” they said in the memo.
The CIP also requires additional right-of-way that is in addition to the half-street that the property owner is required to dedicate to the town. In lieu of purchasing the additional right of way, the town has agreed to accept a dedication of the property in exchange for a development fee credit in the amount of $150,000, according to the memo.
