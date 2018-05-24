Council approves purchase of property on Sossaman Road

A purchase agreement with Shane and Melinda Dyet in an amount not to exceed $30,000 was approved by the town council May 16 for property at Sossaman Road and Aster Drive.

A separate agreement with RDC Inc. in an amount not to exceed $37,000 was approved for property at Sossaman Road and Twin Acres Drive.

The properties are needed for Mansel Carter Oasis Park and Sossaman Road, for a project that includes widening the roadway to five lanes, drainage improvements, sidewalk and landscaping, Troy White, public works director, wrote in a memo to the council.

“Mansel Carter Oasis Park construction is underway and the park is scheduled to open September 2018,” he said.

“This section of Sossaman Road, between Twin Acres Drive and Appleby Road, is one lane each way and does not match the wider width north and south of this section,” he said.

“Three parcels on the east side of Sossaman Road are affected. The widening project needs the west 22 feet of each lot.” Mr. White said in the memo.

Voting May 16 in a consent agenda that included purchasing the two properties were Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Dawn Oliphant, Julia Wheatley and Jeff Brown.

