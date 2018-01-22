Council approves reappointments of economic development commissioners

During their regular meeting Jan. 17, members of the Queen Creek Town Council unanimously approved the reappointments of the following members of the Queen Creek Economic Development Commission:
- Cindy Barnes
- Perry Berry
- Richard Graham
- Courtney Kleinebreil
- Warde Nichols
- Shane Randall
- Bill Smith
- Grant Tayrien
The commissioners’ new two-year terms began the following day, Jan. 18.
The commission assists town staff on updating and revising the Queen Creek Strategic Plan for Economic Development. Commission members are appointed by the Queen Creek Town Council to help define an updated vision for the town and develop a series of new strategies and action items, according to the commission’s webpage.
Its next meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, in Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
For more information, visit the town’s website or call 480-358-3000.