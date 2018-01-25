Council candidate packets available at Town Clerk’s Office

Deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 28 primary election is July 30
Candidate packets for Queen Creek’s Aug. 28 primary election and Nov. 6 general elections are now available from the Queen Creek Town Clerk’s office, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road.
The offices of three council members and mayor will be on the ballot.
Appointments are not required, but are suggested so a staff member can review the packet contents with the interested candidate.
Candidate packets must be turned into the Town Clerk’s office between April 30 and 5 p.m. May 30. To obtain more information or schedule an appointment, call the clerk’s office at 480-358-3210 or 480-358-3211.
Candidates must meet the following requirements:
• Must have resided within the town limits for one year preceding the election (or a recently annexed area);
• must be a qualified elector of the town at the time of filing nomination papers;
• must be 18 years of age or over; and
• must not be convicted of a felony, unless civil rights have been restored.
For more information, visit the town’s Elections page on its website.
Register to vote at www.servicearizona.com, pick up voter registration forms at the Municipal Services Building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road, or request a form from Maricopa County at 602-506-1511 or Pinal County at 520-866-7100.
The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is July 30. For more information, contact Town Clerk’s office at 480-358-3211.