Council overturns tie vote, approves $150,000 tribal grant request

The Queen Creek Town Council overturned a tied failed vote from two weeks ago with a 7-0 vote for approval on a nonprofit agency’s request for a $450,000 grant over three years to be forwarded to the Gila River Indian Community by the town to fund services for victims of domestic-violence homicide.
Voting for 14 resolutions in support and sponsorship of tribal state gaming compact grant applications, including one for the Gila River Indian Community, were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Julia Wheatley, Jeff Brown and Dawn Oliphant.
On March 7, the vote failed in a tie with Mayor Barney, Vice Mayor Turley and council member Hoffman voting yes and council members Benning, Wheatley and Brown voting no. Council member Oliphant was absent.
The Never Again Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit in Queen Creek, approached the town and requested a resolution of support and sponsorship for a grant application to the Gila River Indian Community for a community project, as required by the tribe, Jamie Bennett, the town’s intergovernmental affairs coordinator, said in a memo to the council.
The purpose of the grant is to educate crime victims, victims advocates and county prosecutors in Arizona of free legal services funded by the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission. It is to provide crime victims’ rights enforcement representation as well as holistic legal services free to victims of domestic-violence murder, according to an application filed Feb. 28 by Ashley Drew, director of community relations for the Never Again Foundation. For information about the foundation, call 602-761-2535 or go to www.neveragainfoundation.org.
Two items were on the March 21 agenda pertaining to the re-vote. They were:
- 14B: discuss and vote on suspension of the rules of the town council policies and procedures to allow a motion for reconsideration of the town council’s tie vote on March 7 on resolutions in support and sponsorship of grant applications for funding to support domestic-violence homicide legal support services.
- 14C: discuss and vote on (1) if a majority of the council members present vote to suspend the rules, or (2) if one member who voted on each side of the issue on March 7 have requested such consideration, then discussion and possible approval on resolutions in support and sponsorship of grant applications for funding to support domestic-violence homicide legal support services.
Mayor Barney said the first of the two was not needed.
“This item is no longer necessary for council action tonight,” he said of discussing and voting on the suspension of the rules.
“Our rules for reconsideration on item 14C has been met by at least one member on each side of the vote that occurred on March 7 and therefore suspension of the rules as a separate vote is not needed,” he said.
“In this instance we have all members who are present at the last council meeting requesting that item 14C be reconsidered at this time,” Mayor Barney said.
He asked that Councilman Hoffman “make a motion for approval as he was one of the major moving forces in talking to this worthy cause about their ability to put forth this motion,” he said.
“With that, I would make a motion to approve resolutions 1190-18 through 1203-18 in support and sponsorship of the grant applications for funding to support domestic-violence homicide legal support services,” Councilman Hoffman said.
Ashley Drew, community impact director for the Never Again Foundation, said in a letter to the town that the foundation was requesting individual resolutions for each tribe to include with the applications. The tribes and amounts sought are:
- Gila River Indian Community, $150,000.
- Salt River Pima–Maricopa Indian Community, $125,000.
- Tohono O’Odham Indian Community, $125,000.
- Ak-Chin Indian Community, $25,000.
- Fort McDowell Yavapai Indian Community, $25,000.
- Pascua Yaqui Indian Community, $10,000.
- Navajo Indian Community, $10,000.
- Quechan Indian Community, $5,000.
- San Carlos Apache Indian Community, $5,000.
- Tonto Apache Indian Community, $5,000.
- White Mountain Apache Indian Community, $5,000.
- Cocopah Indian Community, $5,000.
- Yavapai-Apache Indian Community, $2,500.
- Yavapai-Prescott Indian Community, $2,500.
