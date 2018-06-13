Council postpones decision on engineering analysis of LED exterior lighting

Consideration of a $30,005 contract with Wright Engineering Corp. for electrical engineering analysis of an LED retrofit of exterior lighting at various town locations was postponed by the council at the June 6 meeting.

“I have some additional questions I want to work with staff on between now and then,” Queen Creek Councilman Jeff Brown said at the meeting.

Councilman Brown made the motion to postpone discussion until June 20. The council is slated to meet at 5 p.m. for a closed-door executive session followed by a meeting at the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

Voting to postpone discussion were Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney (by phone), Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Robin Benning, Jake Hoffman, Julia Wheatley, Mr. Brown and Dawn Oliphant.

“In seeking ways to cost-effectively apply LED lighting to current aging lighting, the proposed is to have Wright Engineering Services provide electrical engineering services for LED retrofit of the exterior lighting fixtures,” Troy White, public works director, said in a memo to the council.

The LED lighting is to be at Desert Mountain Park, Founders Park, Queen Creek Library, the town municipal building and Old Ellsworth Road, he said.

“The engineering services will take into account all lighting of sites, including parking lots, playground, ramada, sports fields and courts, restrooms, concessions, maintenance yards and pedestrian lighting,” Mr. White said in the memo.

The proposal is for the engineering analysis only. A separate contract for the LED retrofitting will be forthcoming once the analysis is completed, he said.

A dusk-to-dawn light fixture operating 10-12 hours per day will provide upwards of 63 percent energy savings when retrofitted to a quality LED fixture, he said in the memo.

Each upgrade recommendation will be light-location specific, with proposed lumen output and light distribution for maximum efficiency and effect, R. Scott Wright of Wright Engineering Corp. wrote in a memo to the town.

The business, he said, is to prepare 24-inch-by-36-inch lighting upgrade drawings including an overall site plan showing all new equipment to include the following:

Desert Mountain Park, site, parking lot, playground, ramada, volleyball and basketball, ballfield, multipurpose-field, restroom, concessions and maintenance lighting.

Founders Park, site, parking lot, playground, ramada, sports court, ballfield and multipurpose field lighting. Also, other on-site building lighting and fire-station parking lighting.

Queen Creek Library, site and parking-lot lighting.

Town municipal building, site and parking-lot lighting.

Old Ellsworth Road, site and pedestrian lighting.

