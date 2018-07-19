Council seeks to have Queen Creek regional partner on items related to Johnson Utilities

The Queen Creek Town Council on July 18 approved an intergovernmental agreement to act as regional partner with the town of Florence in the ongoing Arizona Corporation Commission investigation of the billing and water quality issues of Johnson Utilities LLC.

The agreement includes submitting an application to the commission to be designated as the interim manager for Johnson Utilities, according to a release.

The town of Florence is to consider the agreement at a special meeting on Friday, July 20.

“Having adequate and reliable access to safe water is essential to the overall health of a community,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in the release.

“Additionally, improperly collecting and treating wastewater creates public health risks,” he said.

“As local representatives of the region, the Queen Creek Town Council and the Florence Town Council want to protect the health, safety and welfare of our residents and the region, which is why we have intervened on behalf of the nearly 100,000 people served in the area, including our respective residents and are willing to serve as joint interim managers. As public entities, we are committed to a high level of transparency and financial accountability,” Mayor Barney said in the release.

Pending approval of the IGA by the town of Florence, a joint application to serve as interim manager will be submitted to the corporation commission by Friday, July 20, according to the release.

The commission sent a letter to 22 companies, including the towns of Queen Creek and Florence, requesting information related to their interest and ability in serving as the interim manager, according to the release.

The request follows the recommended opinion and order issued by the ACC’s assistant chief administrative law judge on July 12 related to Johnson Utilities docket no. WS-02987A-18-0050; the document identified the necessity to appoint an interim manager of the utility.

The ACC will consider the recommended opinion and order, which they can accept, amend or reject, at a special open meeting at 10 a.m. July 24. Learn more at edocket.azcc.gov/Docket/DocketDetailSearch?docketId=20379.

If the towns of Queen Creek and Florence are appointed as the interim manager, consultants would be used to provide technical and financial services to bring the utility into compliance, according to the release.

They include a professional administrator to assist with the operation, administration and oversight of the Johnson Utilities system and a professional engineer to evaluate the current status and provide recommendations to bring the system to proper standards of service and safety, according to the release.

As joint interim managers, the towns of Queen Creek and Florence do not intend to increase rates or fees for Johnson Utilities customers; current revenues will be invested into the system to improve the infrastructure and operations, according to the release.

If the ACC does not designate Queen Creek and Florence as the interim manager, both entities will continue to cooperate and support the designated interim manager and regulatory agencies to ensure the best outcome for the region.

The ACC is requesting comments regarding who should serve as the interim manager prior to the special meeting on July 24. Comments may be submitted online at eservice.azcc.gov/Utilities/PublicComment, reference “Johnson Utilities, L.L.C.” as the company and “WS-02987A-18-0050” as the docket number.

“For” indicates support of an interim manager and placing the towns of Queen Creek and Florence in the “opinion” section; “against” indicates not supporting the installation of an interim manager for Johnson Utilities.

Approximately 3,000 customers live in the town of Queen Creek, but have Johnson Utilities providing sewer services. An additional 8,000 customers who live outside the town boundaries are Queen Creek Water customers, but receive sewer services from Johnson Utilities, the release states.

A large portion of the town’s planning area is served by Johnson Utilities for sewer. The town of Queen Creek has experience building and operating water and sewer services that routinely meet or exceed regulatory standards in addition to experience serving utility customers during a transition, ensuring quality and safe services during and after the transition, the release states.

Johnson Utilities serves approximately 7,000 residents of the town of Florence. These 2,500 homes receive both water and wastewater services from Johnson Utilities.

The majority of those within the town of Florence planning area also receive water and wastewater services from Johnson Utilities. As a water and sewer provider, the town of Florence operates two wastewater plants and extensive water delivery infrastructure within its town limits, according to the release.

For more information about the town of Queen Creek, visit QueenCreek.org.

For more information about the town of Florence, visit FlorenceAZ.gov.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.