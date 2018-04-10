County attorney’s office focuses on diversion program monitoring

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has started a Diversion Programs Bureau that will administer and monitor programs that offer offenders facing charges the ability to defer the charging process.
The office can offer offenders the ability to participate in five different diversion programs and an additional set of juvenile diversion programs provided in conjunction with the juvenile probation department, according to a release.
These programs can offer education, treatment or both to help offenders focus on the issues that may have led to their criminal actions and prevent them from committing another offense.
“Diversion programs offer our prosecutors another option to help seek justice and reduce crime,” Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery stated in the release. “Our success is not achieved through simply tracking wins or losses, which we do not do, but rather we measure success by seeking justice for the victims, the offender and our community.
“Programs like diversion allow eligible offenders a chance to stay in their communities while learning the skills to stop the cycle that may cause them to reoffend in the future.”
Each case that is submitted to the office is reviewed by a prosecutor and part of the review includes identifying offenders who would benefit from a diversion program rather than traditional prosecution through the courts, the release stated.
Offenders who choose to go through diversion can, upon successful completion of the program, have their charges dismissed or not filed at all.
Currently, the office offers diversion programs in the following categories: drug diversion, child abuse/excessive punishment diversion, felony pretrial intervention, misdemeanor diversion, bad check writing diversion and juvenile diversion.
The new bureau will be able to assess program outcomes, engage in continuous program improvement and evaluate the need for future diversion program types, according to the release.
