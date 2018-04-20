Crews work on sewers, drains, utilities along Queen Creek roads

A number of projects along Queen Creek roads over the next several weeks could affect drivers’ daily commutes. (File photo)

Drivers could face restrictions along Ellsworth, Power and Chandler Heights roads among others in Queen Creek as crews work on a variety of projects throughout the month and into May.

Town officials stated dates and times are subject to change without notice due to the nature of the following work:

• Cloud Road eastbound and westbound will require lane shifts between 213th Way and Crismon Road for sewer installation, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, April 27.

• Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will take place between the entrance to the San Tan flats and Empire Road intersection for storm drain pipe installation, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Wednesday, May. 23.

• Marsh Road will be closed between 209th Place and 214th Street for gutter installation, 24 hours a day, Monday, April 30-Friday, May 4.

• Queen Creek Road eastbound and westbound will require shoulder work at the Signal Butte intersection for a utility project, 24 hours a day through Monday, May 28.

• Power Road southbound will require lane shifts at Ocotillo Road for utility work, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Monday, April 30.

• Chandler Heights Road eastbound will require lane shifts between Hawes Road and 201st Way for sidewalk repair, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. through Tuesday, April 24.

• Old Hunt Highway will be closed between Peace Pipe Place and Ellsworth Avenue for utility work, 24 hours a day, Monday, April 23-Thursday, April 26.

• Ellsworth Road northbound will require lane shifts between Ryan and Germann roads for utility work, 24 hours a day, Monday, April 23-Friday, May 25.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or crew members who are controlling traffic, town officials stated in a release.

