Crews work on sewers, drains, utilities along Queen Creek roads

Drivers could face restrictions along Ellsworth, Power and Chandler Heights roads among others in Queen Creek as crews work on a variety of projects throughout the month and into May.
Town officials stated dates and times are subject to change without notice due to the nature of the following work:
• Cloud Road eastbound and westbound will require lane shifts between 213th Way and Crismon Road for sewer installation, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, April 27.
• Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will take place between the entrance to the San Tan flats and Empire Road intersection for storm drain pipe installation, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Wednesday, May. 23.
• Marsh Road will be closed between 209th Place and 214th Street for gutter installation, 24 hours a day, Monday, April 30-Friday, May 4.
• Queen Creek Road eastbound and westbound will require shoulder work at the Signal Butte intersection for a utility project, 24 hours a day through Monday, May 28.
• Power Road southbound will require lane shifts at Ocotillo Road for utility work, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Monday, April 30.
• Chandler Heights Road eastbound will require lane shifts between Hawes Road and 201st Way for sidewalk repair, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. through Tuesday, April 24.
• Old Hunt Highway will be closed between Peace Pipe Place and Ellsworth Avenue for utility work, 24 hours a day, Monday, April 23-Thursday, April 26.
• Ellsworth Road northbound will require lane shifts between Ryan and Germann roads for utility work, 24 hours a day, Monday, April 23-Friday, May 25.
Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or crew members who are controlling traffic, town officials stated in a release.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.