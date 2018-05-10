Crime incidents reported to MCSO Queen Creek April 26-30

The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek:
April 26
- 7:35 a.m., Assault, 19000 block of East Reins Road, Queen Creek.
- 10:32 a.m., Criminal Damage, 18000 block of East Mockingbird Court, Queen Creek.
- 10:41 a.m., Crash with Injury, North Rittenhouse Road/North Gary Road, Pinal County
- 1:11 p.m., Criminal Damage, 20000 block of East Cattle Drive, Queen Creek.
- 4:23 p.m., Traffic Violation, Ironwood Drive/Ocotillo Road, Queen Creek.
- 6:45 p.m., Traffic Violation, South Ellsworth Road/East Riggs Road, Queen Creek.
- 7:45 p.m., Shoplifting, 21058 S Ellsworth Loop Road, Queen Creek.
April 27
- 12:00 a.m., Welfare Check, 18000 block of East Peartree Lane, Queen Creek.
- 12:36 a.m., Traffic Violation, East Ocotillo Road, Queen Creek.
- 1:11 a.m., Aggravated DUI, East Ocotillo Road/South Signal Butte Road, Queen Creek.
- 1:43 p.m., Theft, 22000 block of East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek.
- 2:33 p.m., Non-Injury Crash, East Maya Road/South Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek.
- 4:59 p.m., Found Property, 21000 block of South Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek.
- 5:55 p.m., Disorderly Conduct, 21000 block of South Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek.
April 28
- 12:04 a.m., Shoplifting, 23000 block of South Power Road, Queen Creek.
- 12:19 a.m., DUI, East Queen Creek Road/South Ellsworth Loop Road, Queen Creek.
- 9:20 a.m., Non-Injury Crash, North Ironwood Drive/West Era Mae Boulevard, Queen Creek.
- 9:58 a.m., Non-Injury Crash, East Rittenhouse Road/South Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek.
- 1:35 p.m., Traffic Violation, South Ellsworth Loop Road/East Maya Road, Queen Creek.
- 2:22 p.m., Non-Injury Crash, East Ocotillo Road/East Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek.
- 2:34 p.m., Crash with Injury, West Sourwood Lane/North Barnes Parkway, Queen Creek.
- 4:16 p.m., Non-Injury Crash Hit and Run, 8000 block of South Power Road, Queen Creek.
- 4:59 p.m., DUI, Power/Queen Creek roads, Queen Creek.
- 5:16 p.m., Non-Injury Crash, South Ellsworth Road/East Maya Road, Queen Creek.
- 6:37 p.m., Runaway, Canyon State Academy, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek.
- 8:31 p.m., Non-Injury Crash Hit and Run, 23000 block of South Power Road, Queen Creek.
- 9:38 p.m., Criminal Damage, 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road, Queen Creek.
April 29
- 12:40 a.m., Criminal Damage, 22000 block of East Calle De Flores, Queen Creek.
- 8:08 a.m., Burglary From Vehicle, 20000 block of East Appaloosa Drive, Queen Creek.
- 8:32 a.m., Burglary From Vehicle, 19000 block of East Thornton Road, Queen Creek.
- 11:43 a.m., Found Property, 20727 E. Civic Parkway, Queen Creek.
- 2:50 p.m., Found Property, 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road, Queen Creek.
- 3:43 p.m., Found Property, 19000 block of East Canary Way, Queen Creek.
- 5:55 p.m., Shoplifting, Target, 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road, Queen Creek.
- 7:22 p.m., Theft, 7000 block of South Power Road, Queen Creek.
- 7:33 p.m., Crash with Injury, South Ellsworth Road/East Heritage Loop Road, Queen Creek.
- 10:08 p.m., Runaway, Canyon State Academy, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek.
- 11:28 p.m., Crash with Injury, South Ellsworth Road/East Chandler Heights Road, Queen Creek.
April 30
- 2:30 a.m., Non-Injury Crash, 20000 block of East Victoria Lane, Queen Creek.
- 6:19 a.m., Theft, East Queen Creek Road/South Crismon Road, Queen Creek.
- 6:22 a.m., Runaway, Canyon State Academy, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek.
- 6:23 a.m., Runaway, Canyon State Academy, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek.
- 9:04 a.m., Burglary From Vehicle, 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek.
- 9:41 a.m., Burglary From Vehicle, 500 block of West Evergreen Pear Avenue, Queen Creek.
- 11:11 a.m., Suspicious Activity, 21000 block of East Camina Plata, Queen Creek.
- 11:50 a.m., Found Property, 19000 block of South 188th Street, Queen Creek.
- 1:07 p.m., Non-Injury Crash Hit and Run, South Ellsworth Loop Road/East Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek.
- 3:13 p.m., Non-Injury Crash, East Ocotillo Road/South Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek.
- 3:17 p.m., Theft, 21000 block of East Ocotillo Road, Queen Creek.
- 4:11 p.m., Non-Injury Crash Hit and Run, 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road, Queen Creek.
- 6:42 p.m., Assault, 18000 block of East Ranch Road, Queen Creek.
- 7:39 p.m., Non-Injury Crash, East Ocotillo Road/East Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek.
- 8:27 p.m., Stolen Vehicle, 19000 block of East Domingo Road, Queen Creek.
