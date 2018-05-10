Crime incidents reported to MCSO Queen Creek April 26-30

Above are the general locations of driving under the influence incidents reported April 26-30 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek.

The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek:

April 26

  • 7:35 a.m., Assault, 19000 block of East Reins Road, Queen Creek.
  • 10:32 a.m., Criminal Damage, 18000 block of East Mockingbird Court, Queen Creek.
  • 10:41 a.m., Crash with Injury, North Rittenhouse Road/North Gary Road, Pinal County
  • 1:11 p.m., Criminal Damage, 20000 block of East Cattle Drive, Queen Creek.
  • 4:23 p.m., Traffic Violation, Ironwood Drive/Ocotillo Road, Queen Creek.
  • 6:45 p.m., Traffic Violation, South Ellsworth Road/East Riggs Road, Queen Creek.
  • 7:45 p.m., Shoplifting, 21058 S Ellsworth Loop Road, Queen Creek.

April 27

  • 12:00 a.m., Welfare Check, 18000 block of East Peartree Lane, Queen Creek.
  • 12:36 a.m., Traffic Violation, East Ocotillo Road, Queen Creek.
  • 1:11 a.m., Aggravated DUI, East Ocotillo Road/South Signal Butte Road, Queen Creek.
  • 1:43 p.m., Theft, 22000 block of East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek.
  • 2:33 p.m., Non-Injury Crash, East Maya Road/South Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek.
  • 4:59 p.m., Found Property, 21000 block of South Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek.
  • 5:55 p.m., Disorderly Conduct, 21000 block of South Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek.

April 28

  • 12:04 a.m., Shoplifting, 23000 block of South Power Road, Queen Creek.
  • 12:19 a.m., DUI, East Queen Creek Road/South Ellsworth Loop Road, Queen Creek.
  • 9:20 a.m., Non-Injury Crash, North Ironwood Drive/West Era Mae Boulevard, Queen Creek.
  • 9:58 a.m., Non-Injury Crash, East Rittenhouse Road/South Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek.
  • 1:35 p.m., Traffic Violation, South Ellsworth Loop Road/East Maya Road, Queen Creek.
  • 2:22 p.m., Non-Injury Crash, East Ocotillo Road/East Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek.
  • 2:34 p.m., Crash with Injury, West Sourwood Lane/North Barnes Parkway, Queen Creek.
  • 4:16 p.m., Non-Injury Crash Hit and Run, 8000 block of South Power Road, Queen Creek.
  • 4:59 p.m., DUI, Power/Queen Creek roads, Queen Creek.
  • 5:16 p.m., Non-Injury Crash, South Ellsworth Road/East Maya Road, Queen Creek.
  • 6:37 p.m., Runaway, Canyon State Academy, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek.
  • 8:31 p.m., Non-Injury Crash Hit and Run, 23000 block of South Power Road, Queen Creek.
  • 9:38 p.m., Criminal Damage, 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road, Queen Creek.

April 29

  • 12:40 a.m., Criminal Damage, 22000 block of East Calle De Flores, Queen Creek.
  • 8:08 a.m., Burglary From Vehicle, 20000 block of East Appaloosa Drive, Queen Creek.
  • 8:32 a.m., Burglary From Vehicle, 19000 block of East Thornton Road, Queen Creek.
  • 11:43 a.m., Found Property, 20727 E. Civic Parkway, Queen Creek.
  • 2:50 p.m., Found Property, 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road, Queen Creek.
  • 3:43 p.m., Found Property, 19000 block of East Canary Way, Queen Creek.
  • 5:55 p.m., Shoplifting, Target, 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road, Queen Creek.
  • 7:22 p.m., Theft, 7000 block of South Power Road, Queen Creek.
  • 7:33 p.m., Crash with Injury, South Ellsworth Road/East Heritage Loop Road, Queen Creek.
  • 10:08 p.m., Runaway, Canyon State Academy, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek.
  • 11:28 p.m., Crash with Injury, South Ellsworth Road/East Chandler Heights Road, Queen Creek.

April 30

  • 2:30 a.m., Non-Injury Crash, 20000 block of East Victoria Lane, Queen Creek.
  • 6:19 a.m., Theft, East Queen Creek Road/South Crismon Road, Queen Creek.
  • 6:22 a.m., Runaway, Canyon State Academy, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek.
  • 6:23 a.m., Runaway, Canyon State Academy, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek.
  • 9:04 a.m., Burglary From Vehicle, 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek.
  • 9:41 a.m., Burglary From Vehicle, 500 block of West Evergreen Pear Avenue, Queen Creek.
  • 11:11 a.m., Suspicious Activity, 21000 block of East Camina Plata, Queen Creek.
  • 11:50 a.m., Found Property, 19000 block of South 188th Street, Queen Creek.
  • 1:07 p.m., Non-Injury Crash Hit and Run, South Ellsworth Loop Road/East Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek.
  • 3:13 p.m., Non-Injury Crash, East Ocotillo Road/South Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek.
  • 3:17 p.m., Theft, 21000 block of East Ocotillo Road, Queen Creek.
  • 4:11 p.m., Non-Injury Crash Hit and Run, 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road, Queen Creek.
  • 6:42 p.m., Assault, 18000 block of East Ranch Road, Queen Creek.
  • 7:39 p.m., Non-Injury Crash, East Ocotillo Road/East Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek.
  • 8:27 p.m., Stolen Vehicle, 19000 block of East Domingo Road, Queen Creek.

 

