Current, future Queen Creek traffic management focus of Feb. 7 open house

Feb 6th, 2018 · by · Comments:

A view of the study area along where Maricopa County transportation officials are looking for public input on how local thoroughfares should evolve in and around the Town of Queen Creek. (Submitted graphic)

Two, four or six lanes?

Maricopa County Department of Transportation officials are seeking the input of Queen Creek residents and motorists who routinely drive through the community to determine next steps in improving roadways as the municipality continues to grow and incoming residents follow.

MCDOT is holding an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, to provide information and gather input regarding future transportation needs of Maricopa County residents.

The MCDOT Small Area Transportation Study will examine current and future traffic volumes and patterns in the area bounded by Higley Road, Hunt Highway, Chandler Heights Ellsworth roads. This study will identify a roadway network to address the transportation needs of current and future residents.

The open house is at Casteel High School, 24901 S. Power Road in Queen Creek.

Public input is vital to the success of the study, Department of Transportation spokesman Ron Coleman said in a Feb. 6 phone interview.

“We can run the numbers, but what we’d like to know is what people who live in the area and drive those roadways everyday believe is important in their local roadway network,” Mr. Coleman said.

“Those roads right now are all two lanes. With the increased growth the town is experiencing, should they be two lanes? Four? Six? Is it better to widen Chandler Heights first vs. Hunt Highway? These are things we’d like to get public input on.”

Information, maps and exhibits will be available for viewing during the meeting.

“At this point, we’re saying ‘this is what is’ and asking the public what they would like to see in the future,” Mr. Coleman said.

The county transportation department presently is working with the municipalities of Queen Creek and Gilbert to widen and add drainage and traffic safety improvements to the Riggs Road corridor between Recker and Meridian roads. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2019.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie