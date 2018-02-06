Current, future Queen Creek traffic management focus of Feb. 7 open house

Two, four or six lanes?
Maricopa County Department of Transportation officials are seeking the input of Queen Creek residents and motorists who routinely drive through the community to determine next steps in improving roadways as the municipality continues to grow and incoming residents follow.
MCDOT is holding an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, to provide information and gather input regarding future transportation needs of Maricopa County residents.
The MCDOT Small Area Transportation Study will examine current and future traffic volumes and patterns in the area bounded by Higley Road, Hunt Highway, Chandler Heights Ellsworth roads. This study will identify a roadway network to address the transportation needs of current and future residents.
The open house is at Casteel High School, 24901 S. Power Road in Queen Creek.
Public input is vital to the success of the study, Department of Transportation spokesman Ron Coleman said in a Feb. 6 phone interview.
“We can run the numbers, but what we’d like to know is what people who live in the area and drive those roadways everyday believe is important in their local roadway network,” Mr. Coleman said.
“Those roads right now are all two lanes. With the increased growth the town is experiencing, should they be two lanes? Four? Six? Is it better to widen Chandler Heights first vs. Hunt Highway? These are things we’d like to get public input on.”
Information, maps and exhibits will be available for viewing during the meeting.
“At this point, we’re saying ‘this is what is’ and asking the public what they would like to see in the future,” Mr. Coleman said.
The county transportation department presently is working with the municipalities of Queen Creek and Gilbert to widen and add drainage and traffic safety improvements to the Riggs Road corridor between Recker and Meridian roads. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2019.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.