Deadline approaching for senior property-value freeze applications

Pinal County senior citizens have until Monday, Sept. 2, to apply for a senior freeze on their property values for property tax purposes.

“The purpose of the program is to assist seniors (65 and older) with lower incomes to freeze the taxable basis value of their primary residence. It does not freeze the property taxes,” Pinal County Assessor Douglas Wolf said in a release.

The program has income limits — for a single owner $37,008 and $46,260 for two or more owners. The limit is set in accordance with the Arizona Constitution and generated by the Arizona Department of Revenue, according to the release.

In order to apply, taxpayers must submit their gross income and age verification at either the Florence Assessor’s office, 31 N. Pinal St. #E, open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; or at the satellite offices in Casa Grande, 820 E. Cottonwood Lane Building A, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed noon-1 p.m.) Tuesday and Thursday; or in Apache Junction, 575 N. Idaho Road 800 Building, open 9 a..m.-4 p.m. (closed noon-1 p.m.) Monday and Wednesday.

