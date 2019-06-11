Dealing with the heat: Summer safety tips

Drink plenty of fluids – don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water. (Heat Relief Network graphic)

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Tuesday, June 11-Thursday, June 13. During the warning and throughout the high temperatures of summer, it is important to plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention provides the following tips for preventing heat-related illness:

Drink plenty of fluids – don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water.

Avoid liquids that cause you to lose more body fluids (alcohol and sugary drinks).

Stay indoors, if at all possible.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours.

If you must be outdoors, rest often in a shady area.

Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and plenty of sunscreen.

Children and pets should never be left alone in a vehicle, especially during the summer months. The “look before you lock” campaign serves as a reminder of the dangers of a hot vehicle. Go to safekidsaz.org/vehicular-heatstroke.

The Humane Society provides the following tips for keeping pets safe in the heat:

Watch humidity.

Limit exercise, and do not exercise in the heat of the day.

Provide ample shade and water.

Cool pets from the inside and out.

Watch for signs of heatstroke.

Summer months are also crucial to highlight water safety. Always practice the ABCDs of water safety: Adult supervision, Barriers between children and water, Classes in CPR for adults and swim lessons for children and Devices near water including rescue rings, hooks and lifejackets.

Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department offers free CPR classes for groups of six or more. The four-hour class is open to individuals 13 years of age and older. The class must be held within the Town of Queen Creek, and the group is responsible for securing the location. To schedule a class, contact CPRClass@QueenCreek.org with your name and phone number; reference CPR in the subject.

For more information about Queen Creek Fire & Medical, or for additional safety tips, visit QueenCreek.org/fire.

