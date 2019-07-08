Decrease sought for required parking spaces at proposed San Tan Valley storage facility

The proposed San Tan Valley Self-storage facility and office is to be on the northeast corner of North Gary Road and West Skyline Drive, in San Tan Valley. (Pinal County)

A 4.81-acre parcel in San Tan Valley is the subject of a 9 a.m. July 25 public hearing before the Pinal County Board of Adjustment and Appeals, according to a legal notice. The meeting will be held in the Pinal County Emergency Operations Center hearing room, Administration Building F, 31 N. Pinal St. in Florence.

Skyline Equities LLC, the landowner, and Interstate Properties Development Group LLC, the applicant, are requesting a reduction in off-street parking requirements to decrease it from 120 to 12 for the proposed San Tan Valley Self-Storage facility and office. The property is on the northeast corner of North Gary Road and West Skyline Drive, in San Tan Valley.

Documents pertaining to the case may be reviewed at the Pinal County Planning and Development Services Department, 31 N. Pinal St. in Florence. Call 520-866-6442 for more information.

