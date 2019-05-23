Del Taco opens in Queen Creek

A Del Taco restaurant has opened in the Queen Creek Marketplace. (Graphic courtesy of Orion Investment Real Estate)

Del Taco opened its 39th Arizona restaurant in Queen Creek with longtime franchisee and multi-unit owner Brent Veach.

The restaurant, 20485 E. Rittenhouse Road, is Mr. Veach’s 29th store in Arizona and his organization’s 50th overall Del Taco location, according to a release.

With more than 580 locations across 14 states, Del Taco offers customers both Mexican and American favorites, such as tacos, burritos, burgers and fries, prepared fresh daily in the restaurant, according to the release.

Each meal is prepared to order with ingredients made in the restaurant like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans and creamy queso blanco. Most recently, the brand introduced Beyond Tacos, a 100% plant-based protein.

“The feeling I and the team get when opening a new Del Taco location never gets old,” Mr. Veach, who joined the franchise system in 1999, said in the release. “It’s energizing to spend time perfecting and building a great restaurant, training and developing a strong team and then getting to open our doors and share it with the community. Whether it was opening store five or today opening store 50, I’m honored every single day to be a part of Del Taco and excited to share this experience with the Queen Creek community.”

Mr. Veach is president of Del Taco’s franchise marketing advisory team, according to the release.

Go to deltaco.com and deltacofranchise.com.

