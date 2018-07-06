Del Taco Restaurant plan OK’d by commission, at Queen Creek council July 18

A permit and plan for a new Del Taco Restaurant within Queen Creek Marketplace is to be discussed by the Queen Creek Town Council at a July 18 meeting. It begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

A public hearing was held in June about the Del Taco Restaurant, a request by Othoniel Bejarano of Food Service Concepts Inc.

“This is a request for a conditional use permit and site plan for a new 2,493-square-foot drive-through restaurant,” Sarah Clark, a town of Queen Creek planner, said at the June 13 planning and zoning commission meeting.

The business is to be constructed on the southwest corner of Ellsworth Loop Road and Rittenhouse Road, she said.

Voting to approve the conditional use permit and site plan were Vice Chairman Shaine Alleman and Commissioners Josh Ehmke, Steve Sossaman, Alex Matheson, Troy Young, Lea Spall and Jeremy Benson.

Prior to the vote, Commissioner Sossaman asked if the light poles at adjacent businesses will match the new parking lot.

Ms. Clark said they will match the Queen Creek Marketplace lights.

ALDI grocery store

The commission also voted 7-0 to approve a site plan, comprehensive sign plan and preliminary plat for Shops at Terravella, a request from Chris Webb of Rose Law Group for a commercial center on approximately 8.71 acres at the northeast corner of Queen Creek and Ellsworth Roads.

It includes a 45,000-square-foot commercial center with an ALDI grocery store anchor, two in-line shops and three drive-through businesses, Steven Ester, a planner for the town, said to the commission prior to the vote.

A multi-use trail and sidewalk are planned long the east side of Ellsworth Road and the north side of Queen Creek Road, he said.

Prior to the vote, Commissioner Young asked if it was a typical size for an ALDI store.

“Yes, the ALDI grocery stores – the size of this building will be similar to the ones that you see on the east coast and the Midwest. They’re a little bit smaller,” Mr. Webb, of Rose Law Group, said to the commission.

“Will this be a Trader Joe’s? asked Commissioner Matheson.

“It’s an ALDI,” Mr. Webb said.

“It’s owned by the same parent company,” Commissioner Matheson said.

“I’m excited to see that,” Commissioner Young said of the ALDI grocery store.

Consent agenda

In a consent agenda, the commission voted 7-0 to approve the following:

a preliminary plat for Fulton Homes at Barney Farms, a request from Norm Nicholls of Fulton Homes for a new 1,702-lot lake community. The 534-acre site is generally bounded by Meridian Road to the east, Queen Creek Road to the south, the Signal Butte Road alignment to the west and approximately 770 feet south of Germann Road to the north.

a preliminary plat for Queen Creek Crossing, a request from Sean Lake of Pew and Lake for a commercial shopping center on approximately 36 acres at the northwest corner of Queen Creek and Ellsworth Roads.

a preliminary plat for West Park Estates, a request from Sean Lake of Pew and Lake for 117 lots on approximately 51 acres at the northeast and northwest corners of the 196th Street alignment and Ocotillo Road.

New appointments

June 13 was the commission’s annual organizational meeting with appointment of a chairman and vice chairman. The commissioners voted to appoint Mr. Alleman as chairman and Mr. Ehmke as vice chairman.

The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission advises the town council in decisions pertaining to amendments to the General Plan, the Zoning Ordinance and applications for development, according to the town’s website, www.queencreek.org.

The commission hears, reviews and makes recommendations regarding all applications for subdivision site plans, specific plans and phased and conditional use permit applications.

