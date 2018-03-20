Deputy to replace retiring Queen Creek fire chief

Queen Creek Fire and Medical Chief Ron Knight has announced his retirement effective June 30 and will be replaced by Deputy Fire Chief Vance Gray.
“Ron has been an integral component to the success and growth of the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department,” Town Manager John Kross said in a prepared statement.
“The town is committed to succession planning to ensure our residents and businesses continue to receive quality services and continuity of care. We are fortunate to have an outstanding deputy chief who will provide excellent leadership and a smooth transition.”
Mr. Gray, who will become chief on July 1, began his career as a firefighter in 1989 with the town of Gilbert. He received a series of promotions over the years and was assistant fire chief in Gilbert before joining the Queen Creek department as deputy chief in 2014.
“Vance has provided fantastic leadership over the years, with a well-rounded background in both operational and administrative roles,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney stated. “Public safety continues to be a top priority for the Town Council, and we are confident that Vance will continue to move QCFMD forward. We value the time, dedication and expertise Ron has provided over the years.”
Mr. Knight started with the Queen Creek department as the assistant fire chief in 2008. Prior to his service in Queen Creek, he served as the assistant fire chief in administration with the city of Chandler and as a deputy chief in operations for the Buckeye Fire Department.
For more about QCFMD, visit QueenCreek.org/Fire.
