Design contract OK’d for 2 wells in Fulton Homes’ Barney Farms project

A $210,184 contract with Clear Creek Associates for design, construction management and evaluation services for two new wells to be drilled at the Barney Farms residential development was approved in a recent 6-0 vote by the Queen Creek Town Council.

The decision was made at a Sept. 19 town council meeting.

The wells are to be west of Meridian Drive, between Germann and Queen Creek roads.

“The two wells are identified to be constructed in areas agreeable to both the town and the developers of the Barney Farms project,” Paul Gardner, utilities director, said in a memo to the council.

“Water from these wells will be used to fill the lake planned on the Barney Farms property and to be constructed by Fulton Homes, used for irrigation purposes, or treated to potable water standards and delivered to the town’s potable-water system.”

The wells were part of a water services agreement approved by the council on June 6 in association with the Barney Farms residential development, Mr. Gardner said in the memo.

Voting to approve the contract with Clear Creek Associates at the Sept. 19 meeting were Vice Mayor Emilina Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Dawn Oliphant (by phone), Julia Wheatley and Jeff Brown. Mayor Gail Barney recused himself for a conflict of interest.

The Barney Farms lake well was included in the fiscal year 2018-19 approved budget. The Barney Farms well and tank was originally programmed for the fiscal year 2018-20 timeline, Mr. Gardner said in the memo.

“An accelerated schedule is required to keep pace with development,” he said.

